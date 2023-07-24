Looking At Bank of America's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $268,610 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,519,984.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $24.0 to $35.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $24.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $30.00 $368.0K 41.7K 1.4K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $30.00 $201.8K 41.7K 2.4K BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $148.6K 32.4K 271 BAC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $30.00 $96.7K 41.7K 10.7K BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $35.00 $54.2K 47.2K 412

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,273,166, the price of BAC is up 1.95% at $32.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $35

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $34.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $52.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Bank of America, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.