Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CAT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Caterpillar.

Looking at options history for Caterpillar CAT we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 81% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $374,147 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $543,768.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $290.0 for Caterpillar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Caterpillar options trades today is 1317.31 with a total volume of 721.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Caterpillar's big money trades within a strike price range of $210.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

Caterpillar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CAT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $230.00 $78.6K 330 65 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $220.00 $56.7K 138 11 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $240.00 $51.9K 338 5 CAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $240.00 $51.8K 338 25 CAT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $270.00 $49.2K 167 113

Where Is Caterpillar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,862,123, the price of CAT is down -0.19% at $262.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Caterpillar:

DA Davidson downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $263

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Caterpillar, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Caterpillar, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.