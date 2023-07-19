Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $157,720 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $573,627.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $280.0 for Salesforce over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $230.00 $111.0K 11.8K 501 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $210.00 $103.1K 3.7K 28 CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $240.00 $102.2K 1.6K 0 CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $280.00 $80.0K 1.9K 125 CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/28/23 $230.00 $68.7K 288 404

Where Is Salesforce Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 417,503, the price of CRM is up 2.19% at $232.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Salesforce:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $240

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.