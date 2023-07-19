Charles Schwab Unusual Options Activity For July 19

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Charles Schwab SCHW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SCHW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for Charles Schwab.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 73% bullish and 26%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $68,000, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,046,608..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $70.0 for Charles Schwab over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charles Schwab options trades today is 4997.31 with a total volume of 2,184.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charles Schwab's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $50.00 $213.3K 940 103 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $170.0K 12.4K 265 SCHW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $50.00 $127.9K 940 183 SCHW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $60.00 $113.4K 6.8K 288 SCHW CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $50.00 $91.2K 2.7K 50

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 690,610, the price of SCHW is up 2.24% at $67.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Charles Schwab:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $60.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $64.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $77.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Charles Schwab, which currently sits at a price target of $62.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

