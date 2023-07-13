Autodesk Unusual Options Activity For July 13

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Autodesk ADSK.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ADSK, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Autodesk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $951,052, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $568,144.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $300.0 for Autodesk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Autodesk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Autodesk's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Autodesk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADSK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $300.00 $349.2K 346 197 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $210.00 $267.0K 55 100 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $200.00 $229.0K 162 127 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $175.00 $196.0K 549 4 ADSK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $240.00 $119.5K 52 0

Where Is Autodesk Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 402,642, the price of ADSK is up 1.35% at $218.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days.

What The Experts Say On Autodesk:

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $235

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

