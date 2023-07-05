Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSFT

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Microsoft.

Looking at options history for Microsoft MSFT we detected 36 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $775,175 and 27, calls, for a total amount of $2,167,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $245.0 to $445.0 for Microsoft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Microsoft options trades today is 5064.7 with a total volume of 25,552.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Microsoft's big money trades within a strike price range of $245.0 to $445.0 over the last 30 days.

Microsoft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $300.00 $548.0K 215 703 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $330.00 $237.2K 9.0K 114 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/28/23 $350.00 $153.7K 3.1K 419 MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/15/24 $250.00 $153.3K 880 15 MSFT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/07/23 $360.00 $130.5K 4 0

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,447,703, the price of MSFT is up 0.81% at $340.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Microsoft:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

CFRA has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $360.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $375

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Microsoft, which currently sits at a price target of $385.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Microsoft, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.