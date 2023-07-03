Qualcomm Unusual Options Activity For July 03

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Qualcomm.

Looking at options history for Qualcomm QCOM we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $271,291 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $840,375.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $160.0 for Qualcomm over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $160.00 $175.3K 0 0 QCOM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/20/23 $120.00 $133.4K 1.4K 191 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/15/24 $155.00 $84.1K 117 276 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $110.00 $49.8K 183 204 QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $110.00 $48.8K 183 365

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,658,303, the price of QCOM is up 0.88% at $120.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $140

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Qualcomm, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.