Goldman Sachs Gr Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Goldman Sachs Gr.

Looking at options history for Goldman Sachs Gr GS we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $287,385 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $903,603.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $165.0 to $400.0 for Goldman Sachs Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Goldman Sachs Gr's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Goldman Sachs Gr's whale activity within a strike price range from $165.0 to $400.0 in the last 30 days.

Goldman Sachs Gr Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $202.4K 1.1K 51 GS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $350.00 $99.8K 979 95 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $280.00 $80.6K 325 258 GS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $280.00 $66.8K 325 194 GS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $315.00 $60.1K 25 20

Where Is Goldman Sachs Gr Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,348,347, the price of GS is down -0.17% at $322.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Goldman Sachs Gr:

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $370.

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $375

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $337

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $470

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

