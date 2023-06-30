Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WBD

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Warner Bros. Discovery WBD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Warner Bros. Discovery.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 72% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $188,000, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $516,764..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $12.5 for Warner Bros. Discovery over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Warner Bros. Discovery options trades today is 23002.0 with a total volume of 49,788.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Warner Bros. Discovery's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.0 to $12.5 over the last 30 days.

Warner Bros. Discovery Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBD PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/14/23 $12.50 $188.0K 12.1K 4.0K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/07/23 $12.00 $65.1K 33.8K 1.5K WBD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/07/23 $12.00 $65.1K 33.8K 9.2K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $12.00 $65.1K 33.8K 3.5K WBD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $12.00 $65.0K 33.8K 4.5K

Where Is Warner Bros. Discovery Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,612,953, the price of WBD is up 0.2% at $12.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 34 days.

What The Experts Say On Warner Bros. Discovery:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Warner Bros. Discovery, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Warner Bros. Discovery,