Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ISRG

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ISRG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Intuitive Surgical.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $59,400, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $931,175.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $173.33 to $450.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuitive Surgical options trades today is 342.0 with a total volume of 472.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuitive Surgical's big money trades within a strike price range of $173.33 to $450.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuitive Surgical Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $350.00 $122.8K 789 94 ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/20/23 $350.00 $76.4K 294 14 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $350.00 $69.3K 789 140 ISRG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $340.00 $68.0K 454 0 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $225.00 $59.0K 5 5

Where Is Intuitive Surgical Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 605,420, the price of ISRG is up 1.15% at $342.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuitive Surgical, which currently sits at a price target of $326.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

