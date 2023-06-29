Check Out What Whales Are Doing With URI

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on United Rentals URI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with URI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for United Rentals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $139,840, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $578,595..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $470.0 for United Rentals over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for United Rentals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of United Rentals's whale activity within a strike price range from $390.0 to $470.0 in the last 30 days.

United Rentals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/15/23 $400.00 $202.5K 45 30 URI PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $470.00 $139.8K 0 32 URI CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/30/23 $400.00 $36.5K 67 10 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/07/23 $425.00 $34.8K 159 94 URI CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/15/23 $450.00 $33.5K 44 9

Where Is United Rentals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 368,479, the price of URI is up 0.98% at $434.58.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On United Rentals:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $428

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on United Rentals, which currently sits at a price target of $428.

Credit Suisse downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $482

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

