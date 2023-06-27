CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For June 27

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $487,444 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $697,495.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $65.0 to $190.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CrowdStrike Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CrowdStrike Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $65.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $190.00 $363.0K 87 300 CRWD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $130.00 $133.3K 121 43 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $85.00 $121.0K 290 200 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $150.00 $84.3K 580 119 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $130.00 $84.2K 795 128

Where Is CrowdStrike Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,532,813, the price of CRWD is up 1.74% at $144.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On CrowdStrike Holdings:

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $170

Stephens & Co. downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $173

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

