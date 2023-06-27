Check Out What Whales Are Doing With UNH

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $671,231, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $532,530.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $230.0 to $480.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 711.33 with a total volume of 920.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $230.0 to $480.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $470.00 $480.0K 678 650 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/15/23 $360.00 $128.9K 459 24 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/18/23 $470.00 $126.0K 678 5 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $480.00 $108.1K 2.0K 22 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $94.2K 183 10

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,431,821, the price of UNH is down -0.06% at $478.79.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $592

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $580.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $600

Truist Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $580

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $610

