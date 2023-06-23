Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CSCO

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems CSCO we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $671,054 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $225,211.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $27.5 to $57.5 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale trades within a strike price range from $27.5 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/20/23 $47.50 $287.5K 5.3K 2.5K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $50.00 $143.3K 5.7K 200 CSCO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/28/23 $52.00 $81.2K 2.1K 2.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/30/23 $49.00 $52.3K 2.0K 340 CSCO PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $50.00 $44.8K 5.7K 1.0K

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,339,428, the price of CSCO is down -1.5% at $50.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.