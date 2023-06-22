Looking At Dollar Gen's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Dollar Gen DG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Dollar Gen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 21% bullish and 78%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $653,210, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $355,633.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $260.0 for Dollar Gen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Gen's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Gen's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Gen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DG PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/18/23 $175.00 $540.0K 63 750 DG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $190.00 $51.3K 309 90 DG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $51.0K 300 105 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $170.00 $46.0K 2.2K 472 DG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $195.00 $35.7K 66 123

Where Is Dollar Gen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,804,960, the price of DG is up 2.77% at $171.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Gen:

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $242

Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $185

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $172

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dollar Gen, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

