SLB Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on SLB.

Looking at options history for SLB SLB we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $383,794 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $621,137.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for SLB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for SLB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of SLB's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

SLB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/17/23 $50.00 $463.6K 1.2K 73 SLB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/30/23 $48.50 $156.6K 181 0 SLB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $42.50 $83.0K 688 151 SLB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/23/23 $48.50 $64.1K 1.0K 530 SLB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/23/23 $48.50 $53.0K 1.0K 977

Where Is SLB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,926,710, the price of SLB is down -1.39% at $47.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

