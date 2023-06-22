AutoZone Unusual Options Activity For June 22

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on AutoZone AZO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for AutoZone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,110, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,515,340..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $900.0 to $2550.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale trades within a strike price range from $900.0 to $2550.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2300.00 $252.5K 32 5 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $900.00 $158.0K 24 5 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $900.00 $157.9K 24 3 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $900.00 $157.9K 24 4 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $900.00 $157.8K 24 5

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,649, the price of AZO is down -0.02% at $2445.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On AutoZone:

UBS upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2900

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2700.

Evercore ISI Group upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $2700

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2840.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2886.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

