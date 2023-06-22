Snowflake Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Snowflake.

Looking at options history for Snowflake SNOW we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $1,440,315 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $417,795.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $220.0 for Snowflake over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Snowflake options trades today is 709.17 with a total volume of 2,740.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Snowflake's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Snowflake Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $165.00 $1.3M 138 1.0K SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $180.00 $78.3K 2.8K 35 SNOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $175.00 $67.7K 312 200 SNOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/07/23 $175.00 $65.0K 312 100 SNOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $100.00 $64.4K 139 9

Where Is Snowflake Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 460,091, the price of SNOW is down -0.67% at $172.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Snowflake, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.