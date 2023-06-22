Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DVN

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Devon Energy.

Looking at options history for Devon Energy DVN we detected 15 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 66% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $189,937 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $449,114.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $47.0 to $60.0 for Devon Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Devon Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Devon Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $47.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Devon Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DVN CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $52.50 $80.0K 437 162 DVN PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/07/23 $55.00 $69.3K 0 3 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $60.00 $59.0K 540 103 DVN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $47.00 $50.0K 9.4K 0 DVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $52.50 $42.4K 437 52

Where Is Devon Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 939,417, the price of DVN is down -2.34% at $47.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 39 days.

What The Experts Say On Devon Energy:

Mizuho downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $65

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Devon Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $58

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Devon Energy, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.