Cigna Group Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cigna Group.

Looking at options history for Cigna Group CI we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $511,410 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $850,885.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $290.0 for Cigna Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cigna Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cigna Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $290.0 in the last 30 days.

Cigna Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $270.00 $685.0K 566 250 CI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $270.00 $130.0K 522 102 CI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/20/23 $270.00 $120.0K 522 402 CI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $270.00 $112.8K 522 297 CI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/20/23 $270.00 $63.9K 522 171

Where Is Cigna Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,818,316, the price of CI is up 1.4% at $273.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 43 days.

What The Experts Say On Cigna Group:

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cigna Group, which currently sits at a price target of $365.

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $320

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cigna Group, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.