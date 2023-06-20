Looking At Lennar's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lennar.

Looking at options history for Lennar LEN we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $265,140 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $393,410.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $145.0 for Lennar over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lennar's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lennar's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Lennar Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LEN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $140.00 $69.0K 497 145 LEN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $135.00 $56.1K 0 39 LEN CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/21/23 $120.00 $51.8K 1.4K 101 LEN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $47.1K 466 271 LEN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $135.00 $42.9K 533 68

Where Is Lennar Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,162,213, the price of LEN is up 1.37% at $121.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

What The Experts Say On Lennar:

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $94

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lennar, which currently sits at a price target of $161.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Lennar, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $105

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $135

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

