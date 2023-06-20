Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WFC

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Wells Fargo.

Looking at options history for Wells Fargo WFC we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $553,756 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $226,835.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $45.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wells Fargo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wells Fargo's whale activity within a strike price range from $35.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $37.50 $175.0K 13.0K 5.0K WFC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $42.50 $164.4K 3.1K 588 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $35.00 $160.7K 9.0K 837 WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $35.00 $55.0K 3.5K 0 WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $42.50 $52.7K 5.1K 219

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,675,520, the price of WFC is down -0.96% at $41.77.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 24 days.

What The Experts Say On Wells Fargo:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $42

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $46

Citigroup downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $50

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.