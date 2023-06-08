Dollar Tree Unusual Options Activity For June 08

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Dollar Tree DLTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DLTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for Dollar Tree.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $328,569, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $62,285.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $155.0 for Dollar Tree over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Dollar Tree's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Dollar Tree's whale activity within a strike price range from $125.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Dollar Tree Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $46.2K 675 100 DLTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $46.2K 675 78 DLTR PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $125.00 $40.0K 139 162 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $39.9K 675 56 DLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $150.00 $39.8K 675 19

Where Is Dollar Tree Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 813,572, the price of DLTR is up 0.63% at $133.18.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Dollar Tree:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $156.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their In-Line rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Dollar Tree, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

