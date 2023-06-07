Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MCD

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 10 options trades for McDonald's MCD summing a total amount of $367,579.

At the same time, our algo caught 4 for a total amount of 214,080.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $265.0 to $290.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 1024.71 with a total volume of 1,144.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $265.0 to $290.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $287.50 $128.5K 1.0K 74 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/07/23 $285.00 $42.2K 106 133 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/18/23 $290.00 $30.2K 984 4 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $280.00 $28.5K 3.0K 146 MCD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $280.00 $28.2K 3.0K 140

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,171,354, the price of MCD is down -1.03% at $281.61.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

What The Experts Say On McDonald's:

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $326.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for McDonald's, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.