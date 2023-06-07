AutoZone Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on AutoZone AZO.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for AutoZone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $254,414, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $106,370.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2220.0 to $2800.0 for AutoZone over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale activity within a strike price range from $2220.0 to $2800.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $2800.00 $48.9K 0 2 AZO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $2800.00 $47.8K 0 1 AZO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $2320.00 $43.0K 4 3 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/15/23 $2700.00 $38.6K 2 0 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $2700.00 $38.3K 14 0

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 83,280, the price of AZO is down -0.68% at $2307.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 103 days.

What The Experts Say On AutoZone:

Wedbush has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2750.

DA Davidson has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2340.

UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2900.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2840.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $2886.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

