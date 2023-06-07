This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $153,760, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $310,825.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $580.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 135.1 with a total volume of 73.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $580.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $400.00 $100.6K 23 0 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $480.00 $57.0K 377 0 NOW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/17/23 $550.00 $52.0K 128 0 NOW PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/30/23 $550.00 $42.2K 73 20 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $190.00 $35.9K 0 0

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,128,099, the price of NOW is down -3.68% at $535.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $575.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $586.

Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $560.

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $665.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

