Looking At Intuit's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Intuit.

Looking at options history for Intuit INTU we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $156,947 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $765,048.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $420.0 to $470.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intuit options trades today is 157.17 with a total volume of 1,149.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intuit's big money trades within a strike price range of $420.0 to $470.0 over the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/09/23 $425.00 $240.0K 138 101 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $427.50 $104.3K 56 36 INTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $440.00 $97.2K 136 275 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $447.50 $89.6K 16 85 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/07/23 $430.00 $57.6K 41 20

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 675,306, the price of INTU is up 1.5% at $449.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuit:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $485.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $495.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $500.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $550.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intuit, which currently sits at a price target of $497.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

