Apple Unusual Options Activity For June 06

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Apple.

Looking at options history for Apple AAPL we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,124,481 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $2,867,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $200.0 for Apple over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Apple's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Apple's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Apple Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $200.00 $836.1K 7.8K 2.5K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $190.00 $832.5K 7.4K 527 AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $200.00 $186.8K 930 65 AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $170.00 $170.8K 55.6K 322 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/09/23 $180.00 $151.1K 46.1K 16.3K

Where Is Apple Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,796,314, the price of AAPL is down -1.02% at $177.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Apple:

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $195

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Apple, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

