Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $428,180, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $1,088,174.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $120.0 to $185.0 for Arista Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Arista Networks options trades today is 506.17 with a total volume of 2,937.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Arista Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $120.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $180.00 $642.9K 2.5K 2.0K ANET PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $172.50 $123.9K 49 59 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $120.00 $110.4K 220 21 ANET PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/15/23 $160.00 $101.0K 805 101 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/09/23 $167.50 $65.6K 185 217

Where Is Arista Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,900,954, the price of ANET is down -1.38% at $164.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 59 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

