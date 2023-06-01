Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WDAY

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Workday WDAY.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WDAY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Workday.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 80%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,000, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $281,347..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $220.0 for Workday over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Workday's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Workday's whale trades within a strike price range from $155.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

Workday Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDAY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $220.00 $38.9K 295 65 WDAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/02/23 $207.50 $38.7K 100 50 WDAY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/21/23 $220.00 $33.0K 295 120 WDAY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $155.00 $33.0K 13 30 WDAY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/09/23 $215.00 $31.1K 227 155

Where Is Workday Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,657,544, the price of WDAY is up 2.29% at $216.85.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 84 days.

What The Experts Say On Workday:

Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $220

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $252.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Workday, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Workday, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.