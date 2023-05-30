ñol


çais
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
-
%

Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Unusual Options Activity

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 30, 2023 11:46 AM | 3 min read

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems CSCO we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $181,974 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $584,471.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $52.5 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.50 $135.4K 5.3K 16
CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $50.00 $80.0K 19.7K 117
CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $78.6K 17.5K 160
CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $75.2K 23.1K 531
CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $65.8K 27.6K 1.8K

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 5,892,852, the price of CSCO is up 0.62% at $50.17.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

  • Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $65.
  • Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $51.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $51.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $58
  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Cisco Systems, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Options

Dividends

IPOs

Click to see more Options updates

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: OptionsMarketsBZI-UOA

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved