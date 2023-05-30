Looking At Cisco Systems's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Cisco Systems.

Looking at options history for Cisco Systems CSCO we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $181,974 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $584,471.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $52.5 for Cisco Systems over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cisco Systems's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cisco Systems's whale activity within a strike price range from $45.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Cisco Systems Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $52.50 $135.4K 5.3K 16 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $50.00 $80.0K 19.7K 117 CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $78.6K 17.5K 160 CSCO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $75.2K 23.1K 531 CSCO PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $47.50 $65.8K 27.6K 1.8K

Where Is Cisco Systems Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,892,852, the price of CSCO is up 0.62% at $50.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days.

What The Experts Say On Cisco Systems:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $51.

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $58

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Cisco Systems, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

