ServiceNow Unusual Options Activity For May 30

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 70%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $41,828, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $597,942..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $450.0 to $630.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ServiceNow options trades today is 821.78 with a total volume of 897.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ServiceNow's big money trades within a strike price range of $450.0 to $630.0 over the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $490.00 $135.3K 591 21 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $450.00 $105.1K 673 0 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $590.00 $73.1K 226 134 NOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $610.00 $65.0K 5.7K 494 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $560.00 $62.9K 58 10

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 52,119, the price of NOW is up 1.7% at $546.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $510.

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $500

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $575

Bernstein has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $665.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $540.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

