Starbucks Unusual Options Activity For May 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Starbucks.

Looking at options history for Starbucks SBUX we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $530,143 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $64,409.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $110.0 for Starbucks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Starbucks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Starbucks's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Starbucks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SBUX PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/20/23 $85.00 $218.4K 1.0K 1.2K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $69.7K 11.5K 1.3K SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $105.00 $62.8K 4.8K 16 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $42.0K 2.4K 113 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $40.8K 11.5K 464

Where Is Starbucks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,833,039, the price of SBUX is up 0.29% at $98.73.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

What The Experts Say On Starbucks:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $128.

Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

Wedbush downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $110

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Starbucks, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

