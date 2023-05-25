Newmont Unusual Options Activity For May 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Newmont.

Looking at options history for Newmont NEM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $270,706 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $534,562.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $80.0 for Newmont over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Newmont options trades today is 1544.86 with a total volume of 3,058.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Newmont's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Newmont Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $47.50 $195.9K 8.2K 16 NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $40.00 $131.9K 24 1.1K NEM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/18/23 $40.00 $130.2K 24 570 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $45.00 $114.9K 1.3K 163 NEM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $41.00 $55.3K 14 159

Where Is Newmont Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,508,917, the price of NEM is down -2.61% at $40.72.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Newmont:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Newmont, which currently sits at a price target of $65.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

