This Is What Whales Are Betting On ServiceNow

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ServiceNow NOW.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NOW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for ServiceNow.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $205,040, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $351,219.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $505.0 to $600.0 for ServiceNow over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ServiceNow's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ServiceNow's whale activity within a strike price range from $505.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

ServiceNow Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/26/23 $565.00 $162.8K 0 12 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $570.00 $56.0K 9 8 NOW CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/26/23 $530.00 $55.4K 1.0K 337 NOW CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $530.00 $54.7K 529 37 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $600.00 $45.2K 230 22

Where Is ServiceNow Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 712,036, the price of NOW is up 5.49% at $530.12.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 62 days.

What The Experts Say On ServiceNow:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $545.

Wolfe Research downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $575

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $553

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ServiceNow, which currently sits at a price target of $551.

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $500

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ServiceNow, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.