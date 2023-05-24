Capital One Finl Unusual Options Activity For May 24

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Capital One Finl.

Looking at options history for Capital One Finl COF we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $940,939 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $92,890.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $125.0 for Capital One Finl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Capital One Finl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Capital One Finl's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $358.0K 3.0K 1.0K COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $292.7K 3.0K 79 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $90.4K 3.0K 598 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $82.1K 3.0K 487 COF PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/15/23 $100.00 $59.0K 3.0K 1.1K

Where Is Capital One Finl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,012,557, the price of COF is down -2.23% at $99.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Capital One Finl:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $121.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $119.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $108.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $79.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Capital One Finl, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.