Looking At Marvell Tech's Recent Unusual Options Activity

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech MRVL we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $261,612 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $671,632.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $42.5 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 2890.0 with a total volume of 5,885.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $42.5 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/26/23 $42.00 $554.9K 6.4K 1.7K MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/26/23 $42.00 $84.2K 6.4K 197 MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/18/23 $40.00 $36.8K 1.9K 364 MRVL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/17/23 $42.50 $36.1K 121 56 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/26/23 $42.00 $32.4K 6.4K 377

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,799,580, the price of MRVL is down -1.7% at $45.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $70

