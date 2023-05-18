This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marvell Tech

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63% bullish and 36%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $279,250, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $408,920.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $60.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Tech options trades today is 982.75 with a total volume of 833.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Tech's big money trades within a strike price range of $20.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $20.00 $243.0K 113 101 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $39.00 $90.0K 586 180 MRVL CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $35.00 $50.0K 476 51 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.00 $46.3K 1.5K 65 MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $60.00 $46.3K 1.5K 40

Where Is Marvell Tech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,500,236, the price of MRVL is up 2.24% at $44.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech:

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $56.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

