Airbnb Unusual Options Activity For May 18

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,600, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $551,585..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $200.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1519.77 with a total volume of 4,198.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $120.00 $81.7K 2.4K 253 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/09/23 $110.00 $72.0K 3.0K 37 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/09/23 $108.00 $57.2K 153 100 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $56.7K 1.2K 240 ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $125.00 $53.1K 2.7K 50

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,186,824, the price of ABNB is up 2.68% at $111.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $117.

Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

