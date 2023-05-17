Looking At Nike's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Nike NKE.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $516,398, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $102,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $95.0 to $130.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale activity within a strike price range from $95.0 to $130.0 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $175.2K 12.7K 1.8K NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $115.00 $56.5K 691 0 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $110.00 $49.6K 273 0 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $105.00 $43.8K 22 1 NKE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $100.00 $39.7K 2.4K 61

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,700,150, the price of NKE is up 0.03% at $116.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

