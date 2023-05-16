This Is What Whales Are Betting On ASML Holding

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ASML Holding.

Looking at options history for ASML Holding ASML we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $312,980 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $228,780.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $540.0 to $860.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ASML Holding options trades today is 181.15 with a total volume of 87.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ASML Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $540.0 to $860.0 over the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $680.00 $65.7K 157 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/15/23 $600.00 $63.5K 490 25 ASML CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/21/23 $690.00 $56.0K 185 26 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $650.00 $55.0K 432 12 ASML PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $550.00 $42.3K 28 10

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 315,229, the price of ASML is down -0.1% at $655.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ASML Holding, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.