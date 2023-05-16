Target Unusual Options Activity For May 16

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target TGT we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $383,328 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $711,921.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $200.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Target options trades today is 2935.25 with a total volume of 15,784.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Target's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/19/23 $160.00 $160.0K 3.7K 669 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $155.00 $158.0K 1.3K 100 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $165.00 $126.0K 2.6K 423 TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $140.00 $91.2K 12.8K 355 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $165.00 $84.4K 2.6K 1.6K

Where Is Target Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,568,335, the price of TGT is down -0.94% at $159.06.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Target:

Telsey Advisory Group downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $185

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Target, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

