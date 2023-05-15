Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PANW

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 36 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $761,745 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,136,879.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $236.67 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 1323.63 with a total volume of 5,148.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $236.67 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $195.00 $181.4K 3.9K 1.2K PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $170.00 $121.6K 762 100 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $170.00 $108.1K 5.7K 102 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $236.67 $90.0K 268 100 PANW CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/16/23 $195.00 $88.0K 3.9K 525

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,309,061, the price of PANW is down -2.76% at $193.8.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Capital One downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $247

JMP Securities downgraded its action to Market Outperform with a price target of $230

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.