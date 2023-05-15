UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on UnitedHealth Group UNH.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with UNH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for UnitedHealth Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $270,390, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $1,129,770.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $400.0 to $550.0 for UnitedHealth Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 923.25 with a total volume of 1,989.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $550.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $500.00 $716.7K 2.4K 1.2K UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $153.9K 481 105 UNH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $400.00 $111.5K 821 109 UNH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $490.00 $82.6K 1.2K 304 UNH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $540.00 $62.5K 647 10

Where Is UnitedHealth Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,317,144, the price of UNH is down -0.97% at $486.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On UnitedHealth Group:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $630.

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $591

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $562.

Oppenheimer downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $610

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

