ConocoPhillips Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on ConocoPhillips COP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with COP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 uncommon options trades for ConocoPhillips.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,678,919, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $128,417.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $110.0 for ConocoPhillips over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for ConocoPhillips options trades today is 2166.75 with a total volume of 3,258.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for ConocoPhillips's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

ConocoPhillips Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $95.00 $1.2M 3.0K 1.2K COP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/19/23 $100.00 $246.0K 9.5K 1.7K COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $100.00 $75.3K 9.5K 1.7K COP PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/17/23 $110.00 $73.3K 128 0 COP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $95.00 $37.8K 3.3K 180

Where Is ConocoPhillips Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,497,305, the price of COP is down -0.65% at $99.24.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days.

What The Experts Say On ConocoPhillips:

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $145.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $139

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on ConocoPhillips, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Mizuho downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $128

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for ConocoPhillips, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.