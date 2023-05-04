Check Out What Whales Are Doing With GOLD

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Barrick Gold GOLD.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with GOLD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Barrick Gold.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,500, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $566,316..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $8.0 to $30.0 for Barrick Gold over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Barrick Gold options trades today is 24200.38 with a total volume of 9,721.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Barrick Gold's big money trades within a strike price range of $8.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Barrick Gold Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $134.7K 54.8K 66 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $65.7K 1.3K 0 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $22.00 $59.4K 56.0K 2.0K GOLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $20.00 $55.1K 54.8K 796 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $22.00 $51.2K 56.0K 2.0K

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOLD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $134.7K 54.8K 66 GOLD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.00 $65.7K 1.3K 0 GOLD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/16/23 $22.00 $59.4K 56.0K 2.0K GOLD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $20.00 $55.1K 54.8K 796 GOLD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $22.00 $51.2K 56.0K 2.0K

Where Is Barrick Gold Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,881,610, the price of GOLD is up 2.7% at $20.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 95 days.

What The Experts Say On Barrick Gold:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Barrick Gold, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Barrick Gold, which currently sits at a price target of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Barrick Gold, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.