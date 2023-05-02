Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DuPont de Nemours

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DuPont de Nemours.

Looking at options history for DuPont de Nemours DD we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,217,858 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $60,480.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $72.5 for DuPont de Nemours over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DuPont de Nemours options trades today is 885.29 with a total volume of 6,994.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DuPont de Nemours's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

DuPont de Nemours Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $65.00 $315.6K 1.1K 525 DD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/21/23 $65.00 $191.0K 1.1K 470 DD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $63.00 $145.5K 1 1.8K DD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $64.00 $126.5K 63 0 DD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/19/23 $63.00 $94.2K 1 2.8K

Where Is DuPont de Nemours Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,587,568, the price of DD is down -8.94% at $63.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On DuPont de Nemours:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DuPont de Nemours, which currently sits at a price target of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DuPont de Nemours, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.