Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Oracle.

Looking at options history for Oracle ORCL we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $178,855 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $751,780.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $100.0 for Oracle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oracle's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oracle's whale activity within a strike price range from $85.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Oracle Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/05/23 $89.00 $106.1K 362 343 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $97.50 $91.0K 461 121 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $85.0K 9.8K 502 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $100.00 $78.9K 171 333 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/12/23 $94.00 $52.0K 1.9K 801

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/05/23 $89.00 $106.1K 362 343 ORCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/15/23 $97.50 $91.0K 461 121 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $100.00 $85.0K 9.8K 502 ORCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/21/23 $100.00 $78.9K 171 333 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/12/23 $94.00 $52.0K 1.9K 801

Where Is Oracle Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,083,286, the price of ORCL is up 0.79% at $95.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

What The Experts Say On Oracle:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Oracle, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Oracle, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.