Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MMM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on 3M.

Looking at options history for 3M MMM we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $68,605 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $646,277.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $110.0 for 3M over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for 3M's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of 3M's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

3M Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/17/23 $110.00 $131.5K 1.5K 624 MMM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $110.00 $109.9K 2.6K 156 MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/17/23 $110.00 $93.6K 1.5K 1.0K MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/17/23 $110.00 $84.4K 1.5K 403 MMM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/17/23 $110.00 $83.8K 1.5K 703

Where Is 3M Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,908,590, the price of MMM is up 0.79% at $106.16.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 88 days.

What The Experts Say On 3M:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $110.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $148.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on 3M, which currently sits at a price target of $102.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

