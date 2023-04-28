Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DXCM

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DexCom.

Looking at options history for DexCom DXCM we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 72% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 27% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $328,176 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $269,180.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $110.0 to $180.0 for DexCom over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DexCom options trades today is 450.62 with a total volume of 2,143.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DexCom's big money trades within a strike price range of $110.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

DexCom Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/19/23 $115.00 $120.0K 1.0K 584 DXCM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $180.00 $94.9K 0 202 DXCM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/16/23 $115.00 $56.9K 1.5K 270 DXCM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/15/23 $130.00 $53.2K 219 76 DXCM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $120.00 $52.2K 2 25

Where Is DexCom Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,814,211, the price of DXCM is down -1.81% at $121.34.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What The Experts Say On DexCom:

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $134.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Strong Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $140.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DexCom, which currently sits at a price target of $132.

Raymond James upgraded its action to Strong Buy with a price target of $138

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

